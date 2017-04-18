Columbus Music Makers – June

June Concert Dates for Columbus, Ohio Only
Artist: Ruvane
Date: June 9, 2017 Location: Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard – Columbus, Ohio
Date: June 16, 2017 Location: Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard – Columbus, Ohio
Date: June 30, 2017 Location: Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard – Columbus, Ohio
Artist:Daniel Dye & The Road Miller Band
Date: June 23, 2017 Location: Rambling House – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: The Salty Caramels
Date: June 4, 2017 Location: Concerts on the Green Series – Worthington, Ohio
Artist: Andy Shaw Band
Date: June 2, 2017 Location: Local Roots – Powell, Ohio
Date: June 18, 2017 Location: Gahanna Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival – Gahanna, Ohio
Artist: Donna Mogavero
Date: June 2, 2017 Location: Plum Run Winery – Grove City, Ohio
Artist: Vaughn Wiester’s Famous Jazz Orchestra
Date: June 5, 2017 Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club – Columbus, Ohio
Date: June 12, 2017 Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club – Columbus, Ohio
Date: June 19, 2017 Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club – Columbus, Ohio
Date: June 26, 2017 Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club – Columbus, Ohio
Artist: Angela Perley & The Howling Moon
Date: June 17, 2017 Location: Gahanna Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival – Gahanna, Ohio