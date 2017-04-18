Columbus Music Makers – June

June Concert Dates for Columbus, Ohio Only

Artist: Ruvane

Date: June 9, 2017    Location: Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: June 16, 2017    Location: Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: June 30, 2017    Location: Giant Eagle Market District Grandview Yard  –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist:Daniel Dye & The Road Miller Band

Date: June 23, 2017    Location: Rambling House  –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: The Salty Caramels

Date: June 4, 2017   Location: Concerts on the Green Series  –  Worthington, Ohio

Artist: Andy Shaw Band

Date: June 2, 2017    Location: Local Roots  –  Powell, Ohio

Date: June 18, 2017    Location: Gahanna Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival  –  Gahanna, Ohio

Artist: Donna Mogavero 

Date: June 2, 2017    Location: Plum Run Winery  –  Grove City, Ohio

Artist: Vaughn Wiester’s Famous Jazz Orchestra

Date: June 5, 2017   Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: June 12, 2017   Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: June 19, 2017   Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club  –  Columbus, Ohio

Date: June 26, 2017   Location: Clintonville Woman’s Club  –  Columbus, Ohio

Artist: Angela Perley & The Howling Moon

Date: June 17, 2017   Location: Gahanna Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival   –  Gahanna, Ohio

