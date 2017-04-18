HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — A Florida man who has worked at two day cares is accused of possessing and distributing child porn.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Justin Dwayne Cross, age 25, on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.

Investigators say Cross worked at the Child Care of Brandon located at 730 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, and previously at La Petite Academy, at 10025 Christina Dr. in Riverview.

The investigation began after agents received tips that Cross was distributing images depicting child pornography. The investigation found that between September 2016 and January 2017, Cross shared images of child pornography in chat rooms and through different websites.

A man answering the door at Cross’ Riverview home describes himself as the boyfriend of Cross’ mother and says they were shocked by the arrest.

He describes Cross as a loner, “He kept to himself and that’s pretty much it. He stayed in his room all the time. He didn’t drive, he didn’t go anywhere. He didn’t have friends over.”

Now, the family friend believes the arrest will change Cross’ life. “I don’t know what to think. I mean, what am I going to do now? He just ruined his whole life.”

At Childcare of Brandon, Jessica Dodson came to pick up her 2-year-old daughter as soon as she heard about the arrest.

“Due to the circumstances, it just made me very sick and uncomfortable and I knew I couldn’t sit at work for the next three hours knowing that my child wasn’t with me,” said Dodson.

Workers at the daycare told her Cross did not have any contact with children as young as her daughter.

“Obviously, as a parent it’s very discouraging and you really don’t know what to think, so my first instinct was, I want to go get my child because I know she’s safe with me,” said Dodson.

She plans to contact authorities to make sure her daughter is not a victim.

“Since they were displayed in public chat rooms, just to see if my child was victimized at all in any way,” said Dodson.

Special Agent Mike Stephenson with the F.D.L.E. suggests that is exactly what parents should do.

“If they think that there was something that occurred that was unlawful between him and their children, then they should certainly contact us,” said Stephenson.

Because of Cross’ interaction with children, anyone with additional information is asked to call FDLE at (813) 878-7300.