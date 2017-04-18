Little Big Shots: Ping-Pong prodigy James Oram

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today Little Big Shots kid takes us back to playing ping-pong in the basement. Some of us played to win. Some of us just played for fun.

James Oram, 9, plays ping-pong for both reasons. And he’s getting pretty good at it, despite only playing the sport for about a year. He’s yet to enter many competitions but the time is surely coming. For now, he’s just enjoying learning the game and getting better.

“I really like ping-pong because I get to run around the table at the bar and my mom really got me to start playing and we started playing a lot and I really enjoyed the sport,” said Oram.

Oram faced off against NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes in a ping-pong match and let’s just say, he did not go easy on Matt!

If you know of someone who could be featured on NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots, send Matt an e-mail to mbarnes@wcmh.com or send him a note on his Facebook page.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s