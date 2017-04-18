Little Big Shots: Ping-Pong prodigy James Oram

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today Little Big Shots kid takes us back to playing ping-pong in the basement. Some of us played to win. Some of us just played for fun.

James Oram, 9, plays ping-pong for both reasons. And he’s getting pretty good at it, despite only playing the sport for about a year. He’s yet to enter many competitions but the time is surely coming. For now, he’s just enjoying learning the game and getting better.

“I really like ping-pong because I get to run around the table at the bar and my mom really got me to start playing and we started playing a lot and I really enjoyed the sport,” said Oram.

Oram faced off against NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes in a ping-pong match and let’s just say, he did not go easy on Matt!

If you know of someone who could be featured on NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots, send Matt an e-mail to mbarnes@wcmh.com or send him a note on his Facebook page.