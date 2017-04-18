Man dies 4 days after being struck by semi-truck on I-270 ramp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police said the man was hit by the semi-truck after crashing his vehicle off the ramp.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:09am, April 13, Lawrence Mayer, 24, was driving his vehicle on the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-270 westbound, on the city’s north side, when he lost control of his vehicle.

Mayer’s vehicle travelled down the embankment, and struck several trees.

Police said after the crash, Mayer exited the vehicle, walked up the embankment to the roadway where he was struck by a semi-truck.

Mayer was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead, Monday, April 17.

Police continue to investigate the crash.