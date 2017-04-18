Man finds $14,000 in cash along Worthington road, returns it to owner

By Published:

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Jake Bowers would be the definition of a Good Samaritan.

According to the Worthington Division of Police, just after 4pm, April 8, Bowers met with officers to turn in a bag he had found along the roadway near East Wilson Bridge Road and Worthington-Galena Road.

Inside the bag, police found $14,000 in cash in the form of $100 bills.

After several attempts, officers were able to make contact with the owner of the cash, a man out of Marion.

The owner told officers he had taken the cash to purchase a vehicle from the Northpointe Auto Group car lot at 7200 Huntley Road, but decided against buying the vehicle. The owner told officer he must have placed the cash on top of his vehicle as he left and forgotten it on the roof as he drove away.

The owner did return to the car lot to check for the cash, and told officers he wasn’t sure of the police jurisdiction, so he didn’t call anyone. He also planned to follow up the next day.

After doing a count of the cash, officers released the money back to the owner.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s