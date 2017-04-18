Man sentenced to 40 years for raping woman at Chase Bank Tower

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who kidnapped and raped a woman at a downtown Columbus bank last year was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Bill Dee Anderson, 31, was sentenced Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty in March to one count of kidnapping and three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies. He must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender, meaning he’ll have to check in every 90 days.

Anderson entered the downtown Columbus Chase Bank building at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets on Feb. 19, 2016. He told the woman he was interested in getting a safe-deposit box. The woman escorted Anderson to the lower level of the bank where the safe-deposit area was located. Anderson then held the woman against her will and repeatedly raped her.

Anderson had recently been released from prison before the incident. He served three and a half years after being convicted for abduction and attempted robbery.

In order to ensure the safety of employees, Chase Bank has since closed the safe-deposit area of that building.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s