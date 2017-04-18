COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who kidnapped and raped a woman at a downtown Columbus bank last year was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Bill Dee Anderson, 31, was sentenced Tuesday, after he pleaded guilty in March to one count of kidnapping and three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies. He must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender, meaning he’ll have to check in every 90 days.

Anderson entered the downtown Columbus Chase Bank building at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets on Feb. 19, 2016. He told the woman he was interested in getting a safe-deposit box. The woman escorted Anderson to the lower level of the bank where the safe-deposit area was located. Anderson then held the woman against her will and repeatedly raped her.

Anderson had recently been released from prison before the incident. He served three and a half years after being convicted for abduction and attempted robbery.

In order to ensure the safety of employees, Chase Bank has since closed the safe-deposit area of that building.