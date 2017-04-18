STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A senior in Mississippi at Starkville High School is on track to graduate with a 13-year record of perfect attendance.

Jackson Rosinski hasn’t missed a single day of school since starting kindergarten, the Commercial Dispatch reported.

That is nearly 2,400 days of hitting the books without a sick day — or a skip day.

The 17-year-old said he never set a goal of perfect attendance. It just happened.

“Some days, schooling is just something you don’t want to do,” he said. “But I always push it to the side because, once you get there, it’s OK.”

His parents, David and Nadine Rosinski, said their son has been healthy, and everyone in the family likes order and routine. The only close call happened one day when Nadine had a flat tire. A neighbor stepped in and took her son to school.

“After the first five years, he got a plaque for perfect attendance,” Nadine Rosinski said. “Then, he got another one after the next five years. It just kept going. There wasn’t a reason he should miss school and Jackson never really needed much convincing.”