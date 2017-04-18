NCAA announces Columbus as host city for multiple championship games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — March Madness will be returning to Columbus in 2019.

The NCAA announced Tuesday the more than 600 host sites for preliminary and final rounds for championships in Division I, II and III between 2019-2022.

Columbus and the Ohio State University was selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2019 Men’s Basketball Championship. The city will also host the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in 2021.

Columbus and Ohio State were also selected to host the 2021 Division I Women’s Golf regional, the 2022 Division I Men’s Golf regional and the Division I Men’s Lacrosse quarterfinal.

In Division II, Columbus and Ohio Dominican were selected to host the 2019 and 2021 Women’s Basketball Elite Eight.

Capital University and Columbus were selected to host the 2020 Division III Women’s Basketball and Women’s Volleyball championships.

