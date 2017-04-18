Neighborhood feels relief as search for Facebook shooting suspect ends

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Facebook shooting suspect, Steve Stephens has been found and the community in Cleveland, especially in the neighborhood where Robert Godwin Senior was shot, is feeling a little more relief after saying they felt the city was under siege the last few days.

“It was senseless I mean if you can kill an old person and you can kill a child he had no it’s like he had no soul,” said Derwin Rowser.

Neighbor, Yvette Whatlow said she was scared for her grandbabies and anybody to be outside following the shooting.

Ardella Driscoll says she heard a gunshot and ran outside and saw Robert Godwin Senior laying on the ground right across the street from her home. Driscoll says she then saw a man holding a cellphone run back to his white car and take off. She called 911 and was scared for her safety the last few days even taking extra precautions around her home.

“Yeah I painted my address, I thought he was coming back and crash everybody walking down the street I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Driscoll.

Today, these neighbors feel different knowing police found the suspect.

“I feel closure for the family I feel closure for people that walked down the street,” said Driscoll.

Faye Davis came to pay her respects at the memorial set up for Godwin saying, “I’m just glad it’s over and if the family can find peace and comfort and move on I’m glad that they’ve forgiven him”.

Rowser continues to pray, “I prayed this morning that justice will be served that this would end peacefully but I’m just glad that it finally came to an end, I pray for peace and comfort for the family”.

The community set up a memorial on East 93rd Street. Cleveland police mounted unit stopped by to pay respect with many others coming out to set up balloons and signs with messages for Robert. Some were gathering around the area for a man they never even met but feel such sympathy and compassion for Godwin and his