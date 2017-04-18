Oklahoma police chief issues himself a speeding ticket

By Published: Updated:

SPERRY, Okla. (AP) – The police chief of a small northeast Oklahoma community says he issued himself a citation for speeding, but only after being caught on video.

Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch posted an apology on the department’s Facebook page Saturday, saying he was “wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph.” Sperry is about 10 miles north of Tulsa.

Burch admits he’s not sure he would have issued the ticket if not for the video, and that he had a “reason for being in a hurry.” Nonetheless, he admits he must “be held accountable.”

Burch says he wrote himself the more than $300 ticket and that he’ll pay it in full.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s