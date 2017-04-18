One killed in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting along Kossuth Street.

The shooting happened around 4:30pm along East Kossuth Street east of Lockbourne Road.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are searching the area for a suspect. No description was released.

