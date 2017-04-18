COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The first of three polar bears born at the Columbus Zoo over the winter will be out for public viewing Wednesday morning.

The zoo plans to have Anana and her cub out on April 19 at 9am.

Aurora and her twins will be able to be seen by the public at a later date. The zoo said the three cubs will not be on view together because female polar bears typically raise their young independently.

According to the zoo, the polar bear mothers have been caring for their cubs in their dens and behind-the-scenes areas to ensure healthy development. After successfully completing “swim lessons,” the cubs have become acclimated to the outdoor habitat at Polar Frontier, where visitors can enjoy viewing them and learn more about this threatened species.

The three cubs are the only three polar bears born in a zoo in North America in 2016.

The zoo plans a special public announcement shortly after the viewing begins.