Police searching for Columbus pharmacy robber

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a CVS store Tuesday evening.

It happened at the CVS Pharmacy at 2680 North High Street.

According to police, the man walked behind the pharmacy counter and demanded medication. The suspect took several bottles of a liquid medication, jumped over the counter and left.

Police described the suspect as a black male, possibly Somalian. He was between 17 and 20 years old, stood around 5’5″ and weighed around 120 pounds. He had a medium afro style haircut and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and carrying a blue cloth bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.