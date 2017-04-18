NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff said a Newcomerstown police officer made up a story about being shot last week.

Officer Bryan Eubanks originally said he was investigating a meth lab operating out of a Geo Tracker. He said the suspects shot him in the arm and drove off.

“I think he was shooting to kill me because the gun was originally pointed at my face and I moved and that’s how I got shot in the arm but yeah he was trying to kill me,” Eubanks told NBC4 after the incident, which triggered an Ohio Blue Alert and a manhunt for the two suspects.

But now, investigators say Eubanks made up the story after he shot himself in a failed suicide attempt.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell said Eubanks claims he was under emotional stress before he shot himself. The officer is expected to be charged, but no other details have been released.

