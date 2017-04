ATLANTA, GA (NBC News) — According to a new study, a cure for a nasty bug could come from an even nastier place … frog slime!

That’s right, a compound in the skin secretions of the South Indian Frog may be able to kill the flu!

Scientists at Emory Vaccine Center say the compound, called Urumin, disrupts the stability of the H-1 flu virus.

It’s already been successful in protecting unvaccinated mice, and researchers hope it could be used in humans when vaccines are unavailable.