Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing

CLEVELAND (AP/WCMH) – A multistate manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that Cleveland police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day.

Authorities say it’s now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who’s wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend.

On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company says it disabled Stephen’s account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report. Facebook says, “we know we need to do better.”

Police said he was last seen driving a white ford fusion with Ohio temporary tags E363630.

Ardella Driscoll lives just right across the street from where Robert Godwin was killed. She heard the gunshots and looked outside to see what was going on.

“I started screaming because I looked over and the sun was shining on this man. He had blood comin’ from him. He wasn’t moving so I panicked and started screaming and hollering,” Driscoll said.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to Stephen’s arrest.