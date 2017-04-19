Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez found dead in his prison cell

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — NBC News has confirmed with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections that early this morning Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell.

According to NBC Boston, Hernandez was found hanged in his cell, and was pronounced dead at 4:07am.

On April 14, Hernandez was acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink.

Hernandez had denied killing them men.

He was already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

