MARION (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey have released the facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found more than 27 years ago in a Marion County creek.

A forensic artist created a clay model in an effort to help authorities identify the man.

The man’s remains were found in Flat Rock Run Creek behind a home on Harding Highway East on July 19, 1989, according to the attorney general’s office. He is believed to have been a white male between 22 and 35 years old, between 5’9″ and 5’10” tall, and approximately 140 pounds.

He is believed to have been murdered.

The victim had dark brown or black hair and a slight beard.

The man was found wearing “a pair of Dakota jeans, boxer shorts, dark red ribbed socks, a short sleeved black and red striped shirt, a multicolored knitted sweater with diamond and zigzag designs, a flannel shirt, and a pair of black Adidas Continental tennis shoes, size 9.5.”

Anyone who believes the man may be a missing friend or relative is urged to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christy Utley at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.