Burglar has a snack, takes a nap inside preschool

(New Orleans Police)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCMH) – Police in New Orleans are looking for a man who broke into a preschool and made himself at home.

Security video captured the break-in at Clara’s Little Lambs Preschool around 11:03pm Monday. A man enters through an unlocked window and wanders through several rooms.

Police say he grabbed a snack in the staff break room before constructing a makeshift bed in a classroom and going to sleep.

Around 6:43am, video shows him leaving through the same window with two bags of stolen stuff.

