Confronting the Drug Crisis: Watch NBC4’s Town Hall meeting again

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson and Colleen Marshall hosted a town hall meeting on Tuesday, April 18 to confront the drug and opioid crisis throughout central Ohio.

From treatment for the addicts, to help for the children of addicts, to the safety net needed for injured veterans who become hooked, this gathering was an example of how wide of a shadow the heroin epidemic can cast.

Dr. Teresa Long says an emergency response surge system is in place in Columbus–but like a community problem, it must be a community solution.

“I think many of us feel underneath all of it we need to create more treatment options, and again, more around education and prevention,” she said. “It’s gonna take all of us. We can do it.”

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s