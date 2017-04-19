COSHOCTON, OH (WCMH) — The man who was named as a suspect during last week’s Blue Alert admits he has a lengthy criminal record, but he insists he’s no cop killer.

Chaz Gillilan says photos of his face remain across the internet labeled as “the man who shot a cop.” This comes after investigators say a Newcomerstown police officer fabricated a story about being shot, to cover up the officer’s suicide attempt. That shooting led to a statewide Blue Alert, with Gillilan being named as a suspect.

Now, just 24 hours after investigators say the officer lied about the shooting, Gillilan talked exclusively to NBC4’s Elyse Chengery. He says he would never shoot at an officer.

“For real like my life was messed up but I feel like my life is completely….I got no control of my life right now. I swear we don’t even go to her own house other than to grab clothes for what,” Chaz Gillilan said. “Everyone knows where I live now the whole world knows where I live and you could still look up on the news and it’s my house, my truck and a tank for what?”

Gillilan is now filing a civil lawsuit against the Coshocton and Newcomerstown Police Departments. He feels he may be left with no choice but to leave town and start over with his family.

