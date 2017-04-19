Ex-girlfriend of Facebook murder suspect meets with victim’s family

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Joy Lane, the ex-girlfriend of the man suspected of shooting Robert Godwin Sr. and posting the video to Facebook, met with the victim’s family Tuesday.

“The hashtags Joy Lane, Joy Lane massacre, I don’t even know who Joy Lane is anymore, or how to pick up all the pieces of my world at this moment,” Lane told WJW. “I’ve got a lot of negative comments. Some even said he should have killed me.”

Lane says she dated the suspect for a time, but they parted ways a while back and she urged him to get help for his gambling problem. The last time she spoke with him was Saturday night, when he said he quit his job and was leaving the state.

She told WJW she tried to call the suspect after she learned about what happened, but he didn’t answer.

Lane met with two daughters of Robert Godwin Sr. Tuesday. The three hugged, cried and prayed as they met for the first time.

Tonya R. Godwin-Baines and Debbie D. Godwin told Lane they know that she did nothing wrong.