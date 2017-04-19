Franklin County, Ohio gets ‘F’ grade for air quality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new report released by the American Lung Association warns Franklin County residents the air they breathe may put their health at risk.

The county received a failing grade on the association’s 2017 “State of the Air” report after researchers, who analyzed data from official air quality monitors, detected unhealthy levels of smog or ozone pollution in the area.

The failing grade comes despite Columbus having the fewest high ozone and particle pollution days in the history of the report.

“In our analysis of ozone and short-term levels of particle pollution, we assign increasing weights to the days when air pollution levels reach the higher ranges to calculate our grades. We add those together and calculate the weighted average, then assign grades based on that weighted average. For year-round levels of particle pollution, we use annual average levels calculated by EPA,” said the American Lung Association on their website.

Inhaling pollutants, like dirt, dust, soot and other inhalable coarse particles can lead to severe asthma attacks, particularly in vulnerable children and people with diabetes. It can also cause lung cancer and put many at risk for heart disease and stroke.

While the report found continued improvement in air quality across Ohio, many residents still live with unhealthful levels of either ozone or particle pollution placing their health at risk, the association said.

The county passed the annual particle pollution test and received an “A” for particle pollution levels over a 24-hour period.

Ozone Grade & Change Particle Pollution Grade & Change***

Allen ………………….. C ………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Butler …………………. F ………… No Change …………………………….. A ……………. No Change

Clark ………………….. F ………… No Change …………………………….. A……………… No Change

Cuyahoga……………. F ………… No Change …………………………….. C ……………. Improved

Franklin ……………… F ………… No Change …………………………….. A……………… No Change

Green ………………… C ………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Hamilton ……………. F ………… No Change …………………………….. B……………… No Change

Jefferson …………….. C ………… Improved ………………………………. C ……………. Worsened from B

Lake …………………… F ………… No Change …………………………….. A……………… No Change

Lawrence ……………. C ………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Lorain ………………… A………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Lucas………………….. C ………… Improved ………………………………. B ……………. Worsened from A

Mahoning …………… B ………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Medina ………………. B ………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Montgomery ………. C ………… Improved ………………………………. B ……………. No Change

Portage ………………. A………… Improved ………………………………. A……………… No Change

Preble ………………… B ………… Improved ………………………………. A ……………. No Change

Stark ………………….. F ………… No Change …………………………….. B ……………. No Change

Summit ………………. A………… Improved ………………………………. B…………….. No Change

Trumbull …………….. C ………… Improved ………………………………. A……………….No Change