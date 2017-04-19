Humane society rescues dog from Columbus pool

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cooper the dog needed to be rescued after he fell into a pool, Wednesday.

According to the Capital Area Humane Society, agents were called to a home Wednesday morning after someone reported a dog in a pool needing rescued.

Cooper, the dog, had become trapped after falling into a pool, and there was nobody home at the time to hear his cries for help.

The Capital Area Humane Society says agents were able to rescue Cooper from the pool, and reunited him with his thankful mom and his furry sister.