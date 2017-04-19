Man indicted for allegedly murdering friend, hiding body in rug

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man has been indicted after allegedly murdering his friend after an argument and then attempting to hide the body in a rug.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office announced Wednesday that Darryl Lee has been charged with two counts of murder with specifications and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the April 9/10 murder of 51-year-old Deloris Delona Williams in the 1800 block of Gault Street.

O’Brien’s office says Williams died as a result of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Lee reportedly rolled her body up in a rug and put her in the backseat of his vehicle the next day.

Williams’ daughter had called in a missing person’s report. Officers noticed the rolled-up rug in Lee’s vehicle when they went to investigate.