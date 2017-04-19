PANAMA CITY, FL (WCMH) — Attorneys opened their arguments Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing another man after an argument behind a seafood market.

Orlando Ricardo Thompson, 27, is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Caleb Joshua Halley in June 2015 after an argument over how much seasoning to put in a batch of gumbo.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, Thompson stabbed Halley with a “decorative sword.” He claimed self-defense, saying Halley became aggressive over the gumbo recipe and attacked him. Halley died two days after the fight.

At one time, Halley had portrayed Florida State University mascot Chief Osceola.