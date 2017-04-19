Marion Police looking for information about possible abduction

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department says officers are looking for a girl who may have been forced into a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police say another girl reported seeing another girl, 9-10 years old, wearing a pink shirt and black leggings with multi-colored hearts. She is white with shoulder-length dark hair.

Police say they are looking for a blue car with red rims and a loud muffler. The girl was reportedly forced into the car in the area of E. Center St. and S .Seffner Ave.

There are no reports of a missing juvenile, but police are looking to speak with the driver. Anyone with information should call 740-387-2525.