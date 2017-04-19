Nevada woman accused of faking son’s death to raise money

By Published:
This undated photo released April 17, 2017, by the Carson City Sheriff's Office shows Victoria Morrison. The Nevada woman is facing felony fraud charges and had her four children taken away by child protective services after investigators discovered she had spent months faking her son's terminal illness and then his death in an effort to raise money online. (Carson City Sheriff's Office via AP)

RENO, NV (AP) — Nevada authorities say a woman faces criminal charges after she faked that her 10-year-old son had leukemia and died, helping her raise more than $2,000.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Victoria Morrison was arrested last Friday at a motel in Nevada’s capital city.

Authorities placed the son and Morrison’s three other children in the custody of state protective services officials.

Furlong says investigators determined that Morrison lied when she said her son had leukemia so she could solicit gifts including a helicopter ride for the boy.

He says she raised the money on a GoFundMe site and later falsely claimed the boy died.

Morrison, 31, is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and child abuse or neglect.

It was not clear Wednesday whether Morrison had a lawyer.

