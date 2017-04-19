One killed, five injured in five Columbus shootings Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating five separate shootings that occurred in a seven-hour span Tuesday evening.

One man was killed. Five other people were injured.

Outside his home on Whitethorn Ave., Tyler Marcum says it’s a good thing the other guy was such a lousy shot. Marcum describes an argument that was about to turn into a fist fight when the other guy suddenly pulled out a gun and started shooting. “They’d rather shoot somebody than throw hands,” Marcum says. “Why not get your ass beat, go home, lick your wounds and live to see another day. Not these guys. They want to shoot you, kill you and make it to where your family’s burying people. I don’t like that stuff man.”

One of Marcum’s friends was shot in the foot while running away from the gunman.

Other incidents Tuesday:

Police say Calvin Jimerson was shot and killed inside a house on Kossuth Street. Mikeelo Jackson is charged with the murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

One person is in critical condition after being shot at 11th St and Wright Ave.

Two men were shot in their shoulders while walking along East Main St near Seymour Ave.

Police say 22 year old Carlton Huffman and an accomplice forced their way into a house on North Guilford and shot a 56 year old man. Huffman is charged with aggravated burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.