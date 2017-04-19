Polar bear twins will make first appearance Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Anana and twins at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (CREDIT: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

POWELL (WCMH) — Twin polar bear cubs, a boy and a girl, will appear in public for the first time Thursday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Aurora is the mother of these two cubs. The little family will appear around 9am, according to the Zoo.

Aurora’s twin sister, Anana, had one cub as well this winter. She and her cub made their first public appearance Wednesday; click here to see video. 

Staff at the zoo and The Wilds are naming the twins, but there’s still an opportunity to vote on Anana’s cub’s name. Go to http://columbuszoo.org/NameTheCub to vote. Voting closes May 2 and will be revealed on Mother’s Day, May 14.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s