Polar bear twins will make first appearance Thursday

POWELL (WCMH) — Twin polar bear cubs, a boy and a girl, will appear in public for the first time Thursday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Aurora is the mother of these two cubs. The little family will appear around 9am, according to the Zoo.

Aurora’s twin sister, Anana, had one cub as well this winter. She and her cub made their first public appearance Wednesday; click here to see video.

Staff at the zoo and The Wilds are naming the twins, but there’s still an opportunity to vote on Anana’s cub’s name. Go to http://columbuszoo.org/NameTheCub to vote. Voting closes May 2 and will be revealed on Mother’s Day, May 14.