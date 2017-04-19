Recall issued for several male and female sexual enhancement supplements

**Warning: Some product labels could contain graphic content.**

(WCMH) — A number of male and female sexual enhancement products are being recalled due to undeclared ingredients.

Organc Herbal Supply Inc. announced that it is conducting a voluntary recall of all lots of Uproar, Cummor, Zrect, Monkey Business, Xrect, Rectalis, Tornado, Zdaily, BigNHard and Enhancerol Natural Male Enhancement capsules.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products contain Tadalafil, a FDA-approved drug used as treatment for erectile dysfunction. The presence of the drug renders the products an unapproved drug, not an herbal supplement.

The company is also recalling Zrect for women and LabidaMAX. The FDA says the products contain Flibanserin, an FDA-approved prescription drug for hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Uproar, Cummor, Zrect, Monkey Business, Xrect, Rectalis, Tornado, Zdaily, BigNHard, Enhancerol Natural Male Enhancement capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement for erectile dysfunction. They are packaged in 2, 4 and 10 count packages and sold nationwide.

Zrect for women and LabidaMAX were packaged in 30 count packages and sold nationwide through Amazon.com and through Zrect.com. Organic Herbal began shipping this product on or around December 2014 through February 2017.

Use of the products can be hazardous because the undeclared active ingredients could interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and could lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates. Erectile Dysfunction is also a common problem in men with the same conditions, leading consumers to seek out this type of product.

Customers can call 855-429-7328 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time for instructions on the return and refund process.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Affected products:

UP ROAR, ALL MALE ENHANCEMENT SUPPLEMENT, Herbal Dietary Supplement, 10 Capsules UPC #680474229260
CUMMOR, Natural Male Enhancement, 10 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474229116
ZRECT, Get Erect with Zrect, 10 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #852675999451
MONKEY BUSINESS, Over 4600 mg value, 12 capsules, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #688295456179
Xrect, X RATE YOUR LOVE LIFE, 10 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474015795
RECTALIS, Get MORE Out of Life, 10 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474228782
TORNADO, GET TANGLED IN THE SHEETS, Over 4000mg value, 10 capsules, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474228959
Z DAILY, Daily Testosterone and Libido Booster, 10 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474229086
BIGNHARD, BEAVERS LIKE BIG WOOD, Herbal Dietary Supplement, 10 Capsules UPC #680474229086
ENHANCEROL, Enhance your Love Life Naturally! 10 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474229086
ZRECT, For Women, 30 capsules X 500 mg, Herbal Dietary Supplement UPC #680474229055
LabidaMAX, INSPIRE YOUR DESIRE, Herbal Dietary Supplement, 30 Capsules UPC #680474228904

 

