Texas man claims iPhone left him with second degree burn

LAKE JACKSON, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man says his iPhone seared him and left with a second-degree burn.

Luke Schilhab tells KTRK he accidentally got into a swimming pool with his iPhone 6s. After realizing his mistake, he turned the device off and tried to dry it off.

He decided to try putting the wet phone into a container of rice. He thought the rice would help remove some of the water from the phone.

After removing it from the rice, it still would not power on. He says he left the phone on his bed and fell asleep.

Monday morning, he said he woke up to a searing pain after rolling on top of his phone.

“I didn’t even know what it was that burnt me right off the bat until I jumped up and turned on the light and looked over. It was my phone,” Schilhab told KTRK.

A doctor diagnosed Schilhab with a second-degree burn. He says he has filed a report with Apple.

A technology expert told KTRK the idea that rice will dry out the phone is an internet myth. The battery can still pose a danger if damaged by water.

