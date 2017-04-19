VIDEO: Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo Fiona finds the shower

By Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Fiona the hippo discovered a nice new place to relax at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden several days ago– the shower!

As the Zoo explains on Facebook. Fiona walks to get weighed every morning and then goes to the kitchen, where she has breakfast (about 60 ounces of formula). Her care team allows her to “explore the Fiona-proofed areas of the building,” and the little hippo wandered into the dive room shower and stood there.

Her caretaker turned on the water to allow her to play for a while–and then, she took a nap with the water running!

