CLARKSVILLE, IN (NBC News) — An unruly intruder gooses a police officer in southern Indiana.



The Clarksville detective steps onto a sidewalk outside the department, and into the path of a Canada goose.



An aggressive one, undaunted by the detective’s status.



He attempts to side-step the goose- and winging it, the detective swings his bag at the bird to get by.



In an instant they both go down.



Man and beast spring back up, the detective running into a bush and high-tailing it inside the building.



The bird chasing him out of the camera’s range.

