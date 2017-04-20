Another Ohio school district allows armed staff in school

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) – Another school district in rural eastern Ohio has approved allowing staff with firearms on school grounds and in certain school safety zones.

The Times-Reporter of Dover and New Philadelphia reports the new weapons policy was unanimously approved this week by the board for Indian Valley Local Schools in Gnadenhutten, roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Superintendent Ira Wentworth says the district already identified employees who will be trained under the new policy allowing qualified staff to be armed. Wentworth wouldn’t give specifics about those employees.

Board president Bob Hall says the district is implementing the policy in a painstaking process. The change is expected to happen this fall.

Several districts in the area already allow armed staff in schools.

