Bid to ban dodgeball shot down by Louisiana school board

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A plan to ban dodgeball and other “target games” from public schools has been scrapped by Louisiana’s top school board.

The prohibition was included in a new set of physical education benchmarks drawn up by nearly two dozen teachers and others on a standards committee.

But The Advocate reports that members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education rejected the proposed ban Tuesday.

Holly Boffy, board vice president, said education leaders should be careful they don’t create regulations that discourage students from enjoying physical education.

A board committee voted for the physical education benchmarks to be revised to get rid of the dodgeball prohibition.

Kathy Hill, a member of the standards committee, said the ban on human targeting games was an attempt to be sensitive about bullying.

