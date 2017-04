CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to sell heroin to an officer with the Charleston, West Virginia Police Department.

Shawnta Davis, 27, of Columbus, OH, sold the officer a substance suspected to be a combination of heroin and fentynal.

According to the criminal complaint, the total amount purchased was approximately 55 grams.

Davis was transported to South Central Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond, cash only.