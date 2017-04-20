Connecticut customer leaves $500 tip to help waitress get new hearing aid

WTNH Staff Published: Updated:

BRANFORD,Conn. (WTNH)– They cook up great burgers and steaks at GW Carson’s Restaurant on Main Street in Branford, but on April 10th, it was a kind-hearted customer who served up something rare.

It left Keri Marie Carlson, a waitress at GW Carson’s, in tears.

“I was in shock. I’m still in shock,” she said. “It’s not something that happens everyday.”

What happened was an act of kindness Keri Marie will never forget. She was walking a customer to his table when that customer noticed Keri had a hard time hearing him. She told him that was because she wears two hearing aids and one of them was broken. That customer then offered to give her $500 to help get it fixed.

“I didn’t say I needed the money or anything,” Kerry said. “He just came in the back and said I’m not going to take no for an answer and I can’t let you go home like this and I tried to give him the money back, but he was like — no — you deserve this.”

“I cried for a minute in his arms,” Keri said. “I cried in his wife’s arms.”

Jim Kirtopoulos, the owner of GW Carson’s, was so moved by this act of kindness that he decided to do one of his own. He surprised Keri with the news that he will use part of the restaurant’s t-shirt sales to make a donation to the American Society for Deaf Children.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” Keri said.

As for the mystery customer — he isn’t a mystery to Keri. He left his card, but she says he wants to remain anonymous. Still, Keri wants the public to know what he did. She has this message to the customer who’s act of kindness started a chain reaction of goodness where she works.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my humble heart for giving me such a gift,” Keri said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s