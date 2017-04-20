TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTLV/NBC News) Florida state Senator Frank Artiles made a public apology Wednesday for making offensive comments to two of his colleagues.

The Republican senator read an almost four minute prepared statement at the beginning of the senate session.

In the reading, he says he was sorry for using the “n-word” and other offensive choice words to Senator Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville.

Artiles later blamed his “diverse community” background for the usage of the racial slur, saying that’s why the word is part of his vocabulary.

“I realize that my position does not allow me for the looseness of words or slang, regardless of how benign my intentions were,” Artiles said.