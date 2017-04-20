Great white shark Katharine resurfaces in Vero Beach, Florida

Great White Shark Katharine (via OCEARCH/R. Snow)

VERO BEACH, FL (WFLA) — After a two-month hiatus, a great white shark known to the world as Katharine has resurfaced in Florida.

She was last detected— or “pinged” — east of Vero Beach on Wednesday night at 7:21 pm, according to OCEARCH researchers.

Katharine's journey (via OCEARCH)

The research and advocacy team captured Katharine off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in August 2013 and attached a transmitter to her dorsal fin. When the fin comes above the water’s surface, a signal is sent from the transmitter up to a satellite.

She last appeared off Fort Pierce in February after a short trip near Brevard County in January.

The 14-foot-long, 2,300 pound-shark has logged 31087 miles since she was tagged in 2013, and has traveled all over the Atlantic Ocean; far off the coast of Nova Scotia, down to the Bahamas and back up to Bermuda.

You too can track Katharine by clicking here.

