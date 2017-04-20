Honda building $124 million wind tunnel facility in Marysville

By Published:
AP photo

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Honda announced Thursday that it would be investing $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility in near Marysville at the East Liberty Transportation Research Center.

“This new facility will further enhance our ability to efficiently create products of the highest quality for our customers,” said Frank Paluch, president of Honda R&D Americas, Inc.  “It will be integral to our aerodynamic and aeroacoustic R&D activity, which spans from advanced research and computer simulation, through scale-model and full vehicle development, to production vehicle performance assurance. And all of this is being done right here in the U.S.”

Honda says the tunnel, which will be available for to be used by other customers other than Honda, will feature wind speeds of up to 192mph, and will be capable of testing both production vehicles and racecars.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for the summer of 2017.

