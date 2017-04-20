Hot Chicken Takeover is spreading its wings as business gains legs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Since opening a little more than two years ago Hot Chicken Takeover has seen massive growth.

From a one-day-a-week take out location at the corner of Oak Avenue and Ohio Street to a seven-day-a-week restaurant at the North Market. This year proved to be big for business as well with two more locations opening by the end of 2017.

The secret to the company’s success is simple; a consistent quality product with a dedicated workforce

“The Hot Chicken team is a really special team of people. As a company we really focused on personal development and growth and what we’ve realized is having a motivated, high capacity, high character workforce is what is the differentiator for a customer experience” Joe DeLoss, Founder and CEO Hot Chicken Takeover

As a fair chance employer Hot Chicken Takeover gives employees a second chance and help building a future. Theirs is a mutually beneficial relationship that is working in a big way. To learn about Hot Chicken Takeover visit http://hotchickentakeover.com/