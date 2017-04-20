Report: Belmont County warden offered inmates service hours for donation

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state watchdog says an Ohio prison warden improperly offered credit for community-service hours to inmates in exchange for $1 donations to charities of her choice.

A report released Thursday by the Inspector General also found Belmont Correctional Institution warden Michele Miller tried to remove 200,000 earned community-service hours from a report for the last three months of 2015 after she became aware of an investigation.

The report said wrongful acts occurred and the findings have been referred to a local prosecutor and the state Ethics Commission.

The report said some inmates could have had court-imposed fines and costs reduced as a result of the offer.

A call to Miller was referred to prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith, who said the state will respond to the report soon.

