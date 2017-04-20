Missing TN teacher Tad Cummins arrested, student Elizabeth Thomas found safe in California

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas (Courtesy: TBI)

 

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (WKRN) – The vehicle used by Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas, who was the subjects of an active AMBER Alert, was found in northern California late Wednesday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cummins has been arrested and Thomas has been found safe.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Giordano confirmed to News 2 the Nissan Rogue was found in their county, and authorities are actively investigating an incident involving that vehicle.

It’s not clear what that incident is at this time or which city the SUV was located.

The spokeswoman also said the license plate had been removed from the car, which was confirmed to belong to Cummins through the VIN number.

Siskiyou County is one of the northernmost counties that borders the state of Oregon. It is not known if this time if there have been any new sightings of either Cummins’ or Thomas in the area.

Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee. They were captured on surveillance two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s