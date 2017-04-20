Two people overdose at southeast side Circle K in past week

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Heroin overdoses have city leaders on high alert. For the second time, someone overdosed at a Circle K gas station on Petzinger Rd. Authorities weren’t able to say if a man, found in his car 2 days ago, overdosed on heroin.

Just a week ago, a woman overdosed on heroin at that Circle K. Authorities arrested her after they said she overdosed on heroin inside of the restroom in front of her one-year-old child.

Authorities said these public overdoses are an example of a much larger problem. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said people will often overdose very quickly after they buy the drugs–even if it means driving a few blocks away and using it in their car or a business.

“People that have this addiction, when they need to take that drug to ease the pain or stop them from suffering, they need to get it as quickly as they can,” Martin said. “As soon as they buy it they’ll drive a few blocks away and take the drug to ease that pain. And it might result in an overdose while they’re in their car.”