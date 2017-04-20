SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA (WCMH) — Terrifying video shows the driver frantically waving for help after his car got stuck on a big rig.

According to KCAL, the incident happened over four miles up the Cajon Pass in California.

Other drives can be seen in the video waving at the truck driver to stop, before one of them finally get in front of the big rig and forces it to stop.

The driver of the truck said he didn’t realize the car was stuck.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle was amazingly not injured in the crash.