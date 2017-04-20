VIDEO: Soccer player keeps his promise to little girl with deaf parents

GIJON, Asturias, Spain (WCMH) — After scoring the winning goal for his team Real Madrid on Monday, midfielder Isco had an 8-year-old fan on his mind.

He made an “I love you” gesture to the fans in sign language before his teammates swarmed him in a joyful goal celebration.

In an interview after the game, he explained why: A young girl whose parents are deaf had asked him to make the sign for “I love you” if he scored in the game. Isco and the 8-year-old girl spoke briefly during an autograph session, where he met her and her parents.

Isco’s full name is Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez.