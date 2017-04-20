‘Wall of Shame’ features felons arrested at Columbus gun range

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A common phrase “If you see something, say something.” This is what a local firearms range and training facility in Columbus is doing. Law enforcement is saying this is a big help.

On the door of L.E.P.D. on Bethel Road, a sign reads if proper instructions aren’t followed through, “your visit may not turn out as planned.”

L.E.P.D. Firearms Range and Training Facility opened in 2013 and since then have added a “Wall of Shame.”

Not to be mistaken for the wall of fame which showcases athletes and celebrities.

Employees at L.E.P.D. are either currently in law enforcement, retired or have military experience. As soon as anything seems strange, out of place or unusual police are called immediately.

When a person is arrested, they place the photos on the wall of shame for all to see.

Eric Delbert, “These pictures are off the security cameras of the individual being here these are actually their targets that they’ve left behind.”

The photos are placed in a frame, lined up side by side.

Lieutenant Steve Cesaro of Perry Township Police Department says so far 14 felons have been arrested with the help of L.E.P.D., “It’s a great tool and a great thing because employees at LEPD are trained for suspicious activity.”

L.E.P.D. states they don’t run ID’s or background checks saying that would be illegal that’s why they call law enforcement to investigate further.

Perry Township Police Department Lieutenant Steve Cesaro, “It’s great because it keeps guns out of the hands of people that don’t belong”.

