SYRACUSE, NY (WCMH) – Video posted to YouTube shows a New York man bowl a perfect game in less than a minute and a half.

The video shows bowler Ben Ketola rolling 12 consecutive strikes on 10 lanes in 86.9 seconds on April 5.

“It was fun to do. I honestly wasn’t expecting to do it,” Ketola told Syracuse.com “I just wanted to see how quickly I could get across the house and get strikes.”

Ketola said he wanted to attempt the feat after seeing a professional bowler do the same thing in one minute and 50.99 seconds.

The video was recorded by Ketola’s coworker, John Bishop.

Ketole believes the 86.9 second 300 game is a world record, but the United States Bowling Congress does not track speed records.