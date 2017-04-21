Boy found mother overdosing in bathroom, police say

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN) – An Ohio woman is facing criminal charges after her son ran outside screaming that his mother passed out in the bathroom.

A neighbor called 911 on Thursday afternoon after finding the nine-year-old boy outside, crying. She told police that 40-year-old Jennifer Kellish was known to abuse drugs and her children constantly roam the neighborhood, unsupervised.

Police said three children live in the home with Kellish.

Police said the father of the three children arrived shortly after officers arrived. He told police that he was at work, knew about Kellish’s problems with heroin but said he let her live there because he needs a babysitter, according to a police report.

Police said Kellish told officers that she didn’t remember what happened, saying, “I drank too much, I guess.”

Police reported finding a syringe and burnt spoon in the bathroom where Kellish was found, along with other drug items. Police said the items were within reach of the three children, ages 1 to 9.

Police also noted in the report that the home was filthy and contained drug items, ants and open alcohol beverages.

Kellish was taken to the hospital but she ran away, according to police. She was arrested a short time later after running down Belmont Avenue.

She is set to appear in court Monday on three counts of child endangering charges.